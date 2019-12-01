Human chain formed in Bhopal to mark 35th anniversary of gas tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Dec 1 (ANI): People on Sunday formed a human chain near an overbridge of the Union Carbide here on Sunday to mark the 35th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy.

The people asked for compensation and free treatment of the affected persons. The victims of the tragedy said that thousands of tons of the poisonous garbage dumped in the land is affecting the 48 hamlets and has led to the contamination of its underground water.



"We want compensation and free treatment for the affected persons," an activist told ANI.

People associated with different organisations working for the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy participated in the human chain formation. (ANI)

