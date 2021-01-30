Human chains formed in Bihar to show support to farmers

Tejashwi Yadav said the human chain is a symbolic protest against the Centre's newly passed three farm laws that have met with stiff resistance from the farmers who have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for over two months, seeking repeal of the laws.

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Showing solidarity with the agitating farmers, the Opposition parties in Bihar anchored by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav formed a human chain across the state on Saturday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) said the human chain was also formed at many places in all the 38 districts of Bihar.

Tejashwi, along with senior party leaders Jagadanand Singh, Shyam Rajak, Alok Mehta and others formed the human chain at Budha Smriti Park near Patna Junction for half-an-hour.

"We are protesting in solidarity with the farmers of the country. It will continue in Bihar till the Centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws," Tejashwi said.

"We do not understand why the Centre is forcibly imposing the laws if the farmers don't want these three bills. This is unacceptable. The Nitish Kumar government had abolished the APMC Act in Bihar way back in 2006. As a result, the farmers have become labourers and now they have been virtually reduced to beggars, in the absence of market committees and Mandis. The situation is such that farmers are selling their crops way below the MSP," he said.

"The Narendra Modi government claims that these bills will double the income of farmers. We believe that this is not going to happen. The laws are like a labyrinth to trap farmers and grab their land, and they were formulated to benefit the corporate houses," the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.

Following the announcement of the human chain by the RJD, the supporters of other parties like the CPI, CPI-M, CPI (ML) and the Congress also participated in it.

In Patna, the human chain was formed in Patna junction, and passed through Dak Bungalow Chowk, Gandhi Maidan, Gol Ghar, and other areas for a distance of one km.

