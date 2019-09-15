Human progress will be incomplete without innovative zeal: Modi

"Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on Engineers Day and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

India observes Engineers Day on September 15 on the birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya, who was a civil engineer and statesman, annually.

Visvesvaraya was born on this day in 1860 in a small village of Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. He passed away in Bengaluru on April 12, 1962.