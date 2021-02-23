Human rights agenda continues to face severe challenges, most of all from terrorism: Jaishankar

Addressing a High-Level Segment of the 46th Session of Human Rights Council, Jaishankar said the human rights agenda continues to face severe challenges, most of all from terrorism.He said multilateral institutions and mechanisms need to be reformed to be able to deal with the challenges effectively.He also said that violation of and gaps in the implementation of human rights should be addressed in a fair and just manner, with objectivity, non-selectivity, transparency and with due respect to the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and national sovereignty."Human rights agenda continues to face severe challenges most of all from terrorism. The perennial concerns remain equally strong, be it global inequities and armed conflicts. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has complicated the situation in many geographies. There is a need for us to come together to overcome these challenges. At the same time, multilateral institutions and mechanism need to be reformed to be able to deal with these effectively," the minister said.He said terrorism violates the most fundamental human right namely the right to life."Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threat to mankind. It is a crime against humanity and violates the most fundamental human right namely the right to life. As a long-standing victim, India has been in the forefront of global actions against terrorism. This is possible only when there is a clear realisation that including in the bodies dealing with human rights violation that terrorism can never be justified nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims," Jaishankar said.India, last month, presented an eight-point action plan in United Nations Security Council to deal with the scourge of terrorism."We will continue to work together with the members of UNSC and other states to ensure the implementation of our action plan," the minister said.He said India has played an active role in the global promotion and protection of human rights.Jaishankar said that India's approach to UNHRC is guided by the spirit of engagement, dialogue and consultation."Our approach to UNHRC guided by the spirit of engagement, dialogue and consultation. Equal emphasis should be placed on the promotion and protection of human rights. They're best pursued via dialogue, consultation and cooperation amongst states and technical assistance and capacity building," the minister said.He said as the human rights council completes 15 years since its establishment, it is time to assess council's achievements, reflect on its failures and deliberate ways to strengthen and reform it to enable it to achieve its objectives."As a member of the human rights council, we remain committed to working with the fellow member of the council to achieve consensus," he said. (ANI)