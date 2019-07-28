Human trafficking a violent crime against humanity, not just a social evil: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon government agencies, civil societies and NGOs to coordinate their efforts and step up the fight against human trafficking in an uncompromising, relentless and ceaseless manner.

He has observed that the war against human trafficking must continue until the last victim was rescued and rehabilitated and the last perpetrator was brought to justice.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the Training Manual on Home Management for Homes Meant for Sex Trafficked Victims brought out by Dr Sunitha Krishnan and her NGO, 'Prajwala' here on Sunday, Naidu said that human trafficking was "much more than just a social evil and was a violent crime against humanity."He also suggested translating the training manual into local languages for better understanding for the public."It is a menace that violates all the basic tenets of human rights, justice, dignity and is often referred to as modern-day slavery," added Naidu.Saying that the Fundamental Rights which form the bedrock of the Constitution guarantee the undeniable right to freedom and the inalienable right against exploitation and all forms of forced labour, child labour and trafficking to each and every citizen.Stating that every citizen of this country has the right to secure and dignified life, the Vice President said that the Constitution places the sacred duty upon each and every citizen to work hard to eradicate human trafficking."The entire society must unite for this cause. We must do our best to spread awareness about the nature of this crime and the need to focus on rescue and rehabilitation of survivors," Naidu added.Naidu opined that it was of paramount importance that enabling a supportive eco-system for survivors to heal and lead normal lives was created and they were provided avenues for education, training, and employment to the survivors."Special care must be taken in the case of child survivors, for the shock and trauma undergone by them would be immense. They would require a higher degree of care to make a full recovery," Naidu said."When survivors are rescued from exploitative situations and suffer from the serious impact and consequences of such violence - their first and foremost requirement is a safe space and shelter towards their eventual rehabilitation," he added.In order to give encouragement and supplement the efforts of Prajwala, the Vice President announced his one month's salary to the organization that has been taking care of victims of human trafficking.Earlier, the Vice President inaugurated an exhibition on Human Trafficking. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chaudhuri, founder of Prajwala NGO Dr Sunitha Krishnan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)