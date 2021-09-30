Humanitarian aid from China arrives in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The first consignment of humanitarian aid containing blankets and warm clothes from China arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.



It was submitted to the acting minister of the refugees and repatriates Khalil-ur Rahaman Haqqani, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The aid including blankets and warm clothes will be distributed to internally displaced persons (IDPs) as the winter season is approaching.

Chinese ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu in his meeting with Khalil-ur Rahman Haqqani said that his country will supply humanitarian aid to Afghan people before the winter season arrives.

Earlier, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu on Sunday and discussed issues regarding bilateral relations and coordinating humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.

The assistance relief will be distributed to people in need in Afghanistan through the ministry of refugees and repatriates, reported The Khaama Press.

Earlier, China had pledged to provide the people of Afghanistan with USD 1.5 million unconditional aid and one million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, China has emerged as one of the few countries that are engaging with the outfit. Meanwhile, the Taliban regime is looking to China for major investments in the future.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had said that the group "desires" to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A Nikkei Asia report had that China has been courting the Taliban since 2018 on possible projects in Afghanistan. (ANI)

