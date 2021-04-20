Humanitarian aid halted after attacks in Nigeria's Borno

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also relocated its staff after attacks earlier this month on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying at a briefing on Monday.

United Nations, April 20 (IANS) The UN has temporarily halted humanitarian aid operations in Nigeria's northern Borno State following violent attacks, a spokesman of the world body said.

"Nearly 9,000 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community will be impacted," Dujarric said.

At least five non-governmental offices and several vehicles, a mobile storage unit, water tanks, a health outpost and a nutrition stabilisation centre were damaged.

The resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, reported that the UN will resume operations as soon as possible so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need, the spokesman said.

Kallon strongly condemns attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, adding that they may violate international humanitarian law.

Dujarric said the world organisation is closely monitoring the situation.

