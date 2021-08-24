Humanitarian crisis, global refugee body urges not to recognize Taliban

The ongoing situation in Afghanistan has brought focus to the war-torn people seeking refuge in several countries amidst their uncertain futures.

With an aim to counter the challenges posed by Afghan militia, an international body, the World Refugee & Migration Council (WRMC) has urged the global leaders to withhold the recognition of the Taliban's new government and access to financing.

The WRMC has also suggested some urgent priorities with an objective to avert further human suffering and bloodshed in war ravaged country.

Under these priorities, the international body has suggested that the Hamid Karzai International Airport should be kept secure for evacuation flights for as long as necessary. There should be no artificial deadlines for the removal of NATO forces that have been deployed to secure the airport.

UN Member States must ensure that UN Funds and Agencies on the ground in the region have the requisite resources to provide humanitarian relief to the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who have been forcibly displaced in recent months. More than 10 per cent of the Afghan population has been forcibly displaced and there has been a 60 per cent shortfall in the United Nations' Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA).

A humanitarian land corridor should be negotiated with the Taliban to permit access to humanitarian assistance to those in Afghanistan facing famine and those who have been displaced by the decade long war, the WRMC suggested.

The council also underlined the need that future of Afghan refugees should not be determined simply by geography but according to the principles of responsibility sharing in the 'global compact' of the United Nations (UN).

Some states like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States have already pledged to accept a specific number of Afghans but to realize these promises, the respective governments should be prioritised and free from red tapism whereas self-imposed country quotas should be sufficiently flexible to meet the evolving situation.

The international body also urged the countries bordering Afghanistan to keep their borders open for Afghan refugees and the international community should ensure that these countries receive the full support they need.

The processing of Afghan applications for resettlement should be organized through dedicated sites where vetting and assessments can take place as was the international practice during the exodus from Vietnam in 1978-79, It added.

According to the suggestions, the UN Secretary-General should also hold a multi-stakeholder pledging conference, similar to the one held in 1979 for Vietnamese refugees, with the aim of gaining commitments from Afghanistan to protect the rights of its citizens and provide avenues of orderly departure, from neighbouring countries to admit Afghan asylum seekers at their borders, and other countries to commit to provide essential humanitarian aid and pledge robust resettlement opportunities for those seeking to exit.

The most vulnerable population in Afghanistan are women, girls, and LGBTQ+. These sections of the society have faced grievous challenges in Afghanistan, especially under Taliban rule and now, the international community should maintain continuous monitoring of the Taliban's treatment toward these vulnerable populations by strengthening UNAMA's mandate.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suspended the Afghanistan government's special drawing rights amidst no formal government in the country. After Ghani fled the country and Taliban captured 33 of 34 provinces, the government is yet to be formally established in Afghanistan.

The Council has urged the international community to not recognise the new government and withhold access to financing until these priorities are achieved.

The World Refugee & Migration Council was established, originally as the World Refugee Council in May 2017, which complement the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which affirmed the Global Compact for Refugees in December 2018.

--IANS

ams/skp/