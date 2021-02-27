'Hunar Haat plays phenomenal role in Vocal for Local'

Naqvi also stated that more than 12 lakh people have visited the 'Hunar Haat' which started from February 20, 2021 and become the proud promoter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign by purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees and the number of visitors are likely to go above 16 lakh in the next two days.

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the 'Hunar Haat' is playing a "phenomenal and perfect role" in making 'Vocal for Local' campaign a mass movement.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs participated in the Hunar Haat. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal participated in the Hunar Haat at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Naqvi said, "Visitors enjoyed traditional delicacies from every region of the country at 'Bawarchikhana' section. Besides, different cultural and musical programmes were daily presented by renowned artists of the country such as Vinod Rathore, Nizami Brothers, Sudesh Bhonsle, Kailash Kher and others".

Naqvi also said that Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to more than 5.3 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet and Ministry of Minority Affairs would provide employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 Hunar Haats which will be organised on completion of 75 years of the country's independence.

The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Bhopal from March 12 to 21, from March 25 to April 4 in Goa and from April 9 to 18 in Kota, April 23 to May 2 in Surat. Besides, Hunar Haats will also be organised at Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, and Jammu & Kashmir this year.

