Hundreds evacuated from derailed metro train in Arlington, US

A metro train partially derailed near Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday, and hundreds of passengers were evacuated to the Arlington Cemetery station by walking along the train tracks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident occurred about 4.50 p.m when Metro rail controllers received a report of a disabled Blue Line train in the tunnel between the Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations in Northern Virginia.

Metro officials said the train, Metro's latest models, partially slipped off the tracks.

Metro officials said that 300 to 400 passengers were on the train and that 187 passengers had been evacuated, with one person taken to a hospital as a precaution, in connection with issues related to anxiety.

As a result of the derailment, Metrorail service between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations will remain suspended on Wednesday.

