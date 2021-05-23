Hundreds in Ukraine rally in support of more transgender rights

Kyiv [Ukraine] May 23, (ANI): Hundreds of people rallied in Ukraine in support of the transgender and LGBT community, reported Euro News.

Crowds gathered in the capital Kyiv on Saturday, waving flags and chanting as they called on the government to change legislation they see as discriminatory. In a video people were seen carrying rainbow flags.



In 2019, the World Health Organsation accepted new measures which gave greater rights to those wishing to change their gender registered at birth and no longer classed the decision as a mental health or behavioral disorder.

The Ukraine health ministry has yet to accept these measures.

People wishing to change gender in Ukraine currently have to pass a psychiatric exam, explained Inna Iryskina, a coordinator at LGBTQ NGO Insight, reported the television news network.

Transgender diagnoses are then classified as psychiatric disease. Some activists opposing the march also attended and were separated by lines of police, it added. (ANI)

