Hundreds of birds culled in Kathmandu after confirmation of fresh Bird Flu cases

Nepal [Kathmandu], January 31 (ANI): Hundreds of birds are culled in Nepali capital Kathmandu on Saturday as fresh cases of Bird-Flu (H5N8) were confirmed after several samples underwent tests in recent days.



According to Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development press release, there are confirmed cases of Bird-Flu at a farm in Tarkeshwor Municipality-7 in capital Kathmandu.

At least 1,865 ducks, 622 quails, 32 chickens, 25 turkeys, 542 eggs and 75 kg chicken fodder were destroyed after detection of virus at the local farm, the release said.

"A real time PCR test conducted at Central Livestock Research Laboratory confirmed the infection," the release stated.

The ministry has requested poultry businessmen and farmers to inform authorities in case they suspect unusual behavior of birds.

Nepal's Southern neighbour India in recent days had confirmed cases of Bird-Flu which led to deaths and culling of poultry to prevent escalation. (ANI)

