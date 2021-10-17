  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Hundreds of villages in Odisha languish at the shores of dying Sukapaika river

Hundreds of villages in Odisha languish at the shores of dying Sukapaika river

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 12:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Pragati Prava
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features