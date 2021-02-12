Hundreds protest in Kathmandu against rising cases of violence against women

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 13 (ANI): Hundreds of women's rights activists and members of the civil society marched on streets of Kathmandu protesting the government's apathy and failure to control increasing cases of violence against women in the country.



"Women March" was undertaken across various locations of the capital on Friday afternoon starting off from Basantapur which turned into a gathering near Singha Durbar, the administrative capital of the Himalayan Nation.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the incumbent caretaker government and Home Minister for failing to protect women and girls from various kinds of harassment and sexual misconduct.

"Voices have been raised from every nook and corner of the nation but it hasn't been heard. Singha Durbar doesn't bother about it at all nor is Baluwatar," Hima Bista, a right activist said while addressing the crowd.

Cases of violence against women including rape and sexual misconduct have remained high. As per official records of Nepal Police, an average of 6 to 7 cases of Violence Against Women (VAW) are reported on a daily basis.

In the last two and a half years total of 5,635 cases of rape have been lodged, the record from Police Headquarters has shown.

With increasing barometer of rape and VAW, the number of murder after serious offences of sexual misconduct and behaviour stands at 17 in the same period.

Activists and rights groups have been pointing out towards concerned administrations and authorities for failing to address the issue. They promised for reformations required in the state mechanism through votes in the coming future. (ANI)

