Hungarian Prez receives Covid vaccine jab

Budapest, Feb 27 (IANS) Hungarian President Janos Ader got vaccinated against Covid-19, news agency MTI reported.

In a short message aired by Hungarian public television M1, Ader called on all Hungarians to register for the vaccination as soon as possible, Xinhua reported.

"Anyone who gets the chance to receive the first and then the second vaccine with any product approved by the Hungarian authorities and Hungarian experts should do so," Ader said.