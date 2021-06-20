Hungary on heatwave alert

Budapest, June 20 (IANS) Hungarian authorities have issued a second-level heatwave alert, as the first hot spell of the summer hit the central European country.

The alert took effect from Saturday until Tuesday midnight, chief medical officer Cecilia Muller informed.

"High temperatures put a strain even on a healthy body, it can cause different complaints, discomfort and a lack of concentration," the National Meteorological Service (OMSZ) said in a statement.