Hungary's Covid-19 death toll exceeds 30,000

On Thursday, the country registered 55 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 808,393, according to official data.

Budapest, July 9 (IANS) Hungary has already administered at least the first coronavirus jab to more than 5.5 million of its ten million population, but has lost 30,000 people to Covid-19, the government's coronavirus information website reported on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, five people died from the disease, taking the cumulative death toll to 30,004 in the country, while 740,790 have recovered. Currently, 72 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 13 on ventilators, the government's website said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday, 5,523,878 people had received at least the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 5,126,330 had both jabs, the website noted.

The Hungarian government also urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shots: "It is still not too late to register and get the vaccine!"

Hungary has been using vaccines from five producers, including China's Sinopharm.

Besides the adult population, Hungary has approved the vaccination of children aged over 12 and also of foreign nationals working and/or living in the country.

