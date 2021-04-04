Hunger strike against VSP privatisation enters 3rd day

Leaders of various trade unions and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of people's organizations are participating in the strike at the Gandhi Statue near GVMC office, demanding the Centre to withdraw its decision.

Visakhapatnam, April 4 (IANS) The ongoing hunger strike staged by all-party trade unions against the Centre's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), continued for a third consecutive day here on Sunday.

Defence Coordination Committee of the employees working in defence public sector undertakings also extended their support to the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Coordination Committee chairman Reddy Venkatrao demanded that the Centre withdraw its decision to destroy public sector companies.

He said privatization in defence sector was not in the interest of the country. He alleged that BJP which call themselves great patriots were busy looting the economy.

Earlier, the Committee had organised a padyatra. Large number of workers and employees participated and demanded that privatization of defence sector, VSP and public sector companies be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, leaders from Telangana are also extending support to the protest.

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao visited the strike camp and called upon people to step up their agitation against the Centre's decision to sell off national assets.

The former MP said the Centre's move was condemnable as the plant was achieved with lot of sacrifices by people.

He pointed that steel plant was providing direct and indirect employment to 40,000 people while another 4 lakh people are depending on it.

Hanumantha Rao said people were once again ready to make sacrifices to protect the steel plant.

--IANS

ms/ksk/