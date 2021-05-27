Hungry pregnant woman raped in Jaipur on promise of food

Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) The rape of a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Jaipur, allegedly by two ambulance drivers who promised to give her food, has evoked protests from the opposition while the National Commission for Women on Thursday took cognisance of the matter and asked the Rajasthan DGP for a fair and time-bound investigation.

As per police officials, the woman, who lived with her husband on the footpath in front of SMS Hospital, went out begging for food on May 24. She was lured by an ambulance driver and also brought his friend.

Promising to provide her a complete meal if she stays silent, both of them took turns to rape her in the vehicle and later dropped her near the SMS Hospital.

Although police on Wednesday night arrested the two accused, but BJP state President Satish Poonia still questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the "deteriorating" law and order in state. "What kind of security is provided in the state when a hungry pregnant woman, begging for food, is raped in the centre of the city?" he asked, terming Gehlot's claims that he is providing food and shelter to poor a "failure".

Meanwhile, the NCW, in a tweet, said: "@NCWIndia is perturbed by the reported incident & has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Rajasthan seeking fair & time-bound investigation in the matter. NCW has also asked to apprise the Commission about the action-taken at the earliest."

--IANS

arc/vd