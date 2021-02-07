Hunter Biden's moving memoir of descent into and ascent from substance abuse

"There's addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel – it's a never-ending tunnel. You don't get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it," he told Wilmington's "The News-Journal" two years ago.

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Hunter Biden, the second son of US President Joe Biden from his first wife Nellia Hunter Biden, spent decades struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Now, he explains just how he dealt with it.

"I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter Biden writes in a deeply moving memoir of addiction, loss, and survival.

"Beautiful Things", to be published by Gallery Books UK, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, details Hunter's descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety.

It has already received advance praise from leading writers including Stephen King and Dave Eggers.

"In AA, we say it doesn't matter if you come from Yale or jail, all addicts are the same. In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody - even the son of a United States President - can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley. There are plenty of memoirs about the Three Rs (rum, ruin, and redemption), but there are sections in this one that stand out with haunting clarity. Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful." says Stephen King

"This is an astonishingly candid and brave book about loss, human frailty, wayward souls and hard-fought redemption. ‘Beautiful Things' is so concise, so unflinching and propulsive, that outside of turning the pages and occasionally picking my jaw off the ground, I didn't move between the first page and the last," says Dave Eggers.

Holly Harris, Publishing Director, Non-Fiction at Simon & Schuster UK, said: "This book is an extraordinary accomplishment – as gripping as it is courageous. I cannot wait to publish it."

Ian Chapman, CEO and Publisher, S&S UK and International, said: "This will be our first global Gallery publication, and what an exciting start. ‘Beautiful Things' is a phenomenal achievement and we are honoured to be publishing it."

