Hurley, 54, posts bikini pic on Instagram, gets 83K likes

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) British actress Elizabeth Hurley may be 54 but she still can leave her fans drooling and gushing. One such instance was on show when she posted a picture on hers on Instagram sporting a tiny black bikini, which got 83,669 likes.

Hurley, 54, showed her svelte figure in the snap that was posted on Saturday to promote her Black Friday swimwear sale, the Daily Mail online reported.

"Treats for yourself or for your girlfriends, sisters, daughters, nieces, mothers and Godchildren await you #blackfriday," she wrote in a message posted along with the picture.

In another sexy snap posted on Instagram as well as her Twitter handle @ElizabethHurley on Thursday, the actress looked sensational donning a sparkling emerald green mini dress to celebrate the festivities. "Despite being English and not really celebrating Thanksgiving, we still like an excuse to wear a sparkly dress and cuddle our friends and family," she posted. Replying to @ElizabethHurley, a fan posted: "OMG Liz... you are such amazing... Happy Thanksgiving for you and all of your family and friends". tsb/saurav