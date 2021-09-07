Hurricane Ida: 13 dead in US' Louisiana

Houston, Sep 7 (IANS) Thirteen people have died and nearly 500,000 homes and businesses remain out of power as of Monday in the southern US state of Louisiana, one week after Ida's landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the coastal state, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Most residents in New Orleans, the state's largest city, will have power by Wednesday, but some of the hardest-hit areas may be in the dark until the end of this month, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the major power provider in the state, Entergy.