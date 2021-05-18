Husband, in-laws arrested for J&K woman's murder

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) Police in J&K's Budgam district on Tuesday arrested four people, including the husband of a woman, who was found dead more than a week back.
The woman was found hanging in the house of her husband 10 days back in Darwan Nowgam area of Chrar-e-Sharief tehsil of Budgam.
"On the face of it, this looked like suicide, but after investigations were started following a complaint by the parents of the deceased, we have so far arrested four persons, including the husband of the deceased, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and the sister-in-law.
"The accused women have been sent to a women's police station while the other two are detained at Chrar-e-Sharief police station for questioning," police said.
