Husband kills wife after she refuses to give money for liquor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a shocking incident that took place recently in Maharashtra, a man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to give him money for purchasing liquor in the Shirdi Nagar area of Palghar district.



According to the information received from the senior officers of Tulinj Police Station, the incident happened on March 3 when the accused, Rupesh Morey, attacked his 30-year-old wife first with a knife and then punched her on an iron pipe.

After hearing the scream of the victim -- identified as Vanita Morey -- one of the neighbours Umesh Jadhav reached the spot and found her dead, lying on the floor.

Jadhav then informed the police which reached the spot. The body was then immediately sent for postmortem.

A case was registered with the Tulinj Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and he was arrested on Thursday. (ANI)

