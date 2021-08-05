Husband of Bihar ward councillor booked for thrashing 4 youths

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) The Bhojpur police have registered an FIR against the husband of a ward councillor for allegedly assaulting 4 youths over battery theft and pouring petrol on their private parts, an official said on Thursday.
The incident took place at Koilwar block on Wednesday night.
"We received a complaint from Tunni Chaudhary alias Rajani on Thursday that four persons were held captive in a warehouse and brutally assaulted. The victims also alleged that the accused Sartaj Alam allegedly poured petrol on their private parts," said Ram Vilas Prasad, SHO of Koilwar police station.
"We have conducted medical examinations of the victims and their claim was found to be true," Prasad said.
When contacted, Sartaj Alam, husband of Shabnam Bano, denied the allegation.
"The charges levelled against me are absolutely false. It could be a ploy of opposition leaders to defame my image and take advantage in the upcoming Panchayat elections," Alam said.
--IANS
ajk/bg