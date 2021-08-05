Husband of Bihar ward councillor booked for thrashing 4 youths

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) The Bhojpur police have registered an FIR against the husband of a ward councillor for allegedly assaulting 4 youths over battery theft and pouring petrol on their private parts, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Koilwar block on Wednesday night.

"We received a complaint from Tunni Chaudhary alias Rajani on Thursday that four persons were held captive in a warehouse and brutally assaulted. The victims also alleged that the accused Sartaj Alam allegedly poured petrol on their private parts," said Ram Vilas Prasad, SHO of Koilwar police station.