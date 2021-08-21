Husband of village head killed in Bihar's Maner

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar Shah, the husband of Asha Devi, who is the village head of Bankh panchayat. Shah had visited a Lord Shiva temple for performing puja in Narhanwa village on the last day of Shravan. While returning to his native village in Kanhauli, some miscreants surrounded him.

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Political killings continue in Bihar ahead of the panchayat elections as the husband of a village panchayat head was gunned down on Saturday in Patna's outskirts in Maner sub-town, a police official said.

"They asked Shah to stop his bike near his native village in Kanhauli. As soon as he stopped the bike, one of the miscreants shot him, killing him on the spot," said Santosh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Danapur sub-division, who reached the spot for investigation.

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot while firing in the air.

As news of the killing spread a large number of villagers assembled at the crime site. They blocked the Patna-Arrah main road for an hour but left after assurances were given by the police that the accused would be arrested soon.

Police said the motive for the murder was not clear yet. Police officials said Shah had a strong vote bank in Bankh panchayat and his wife was likely to win the upcoming panchayat election. This could be the reason behind his murder.

