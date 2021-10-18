Huzurabad by-polls: Cong demands action against Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Congress leader and All India Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodandaram Reddy on Monday alleged that Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao is announcing schemes worth crores during the election campaign for Huzurabad by-polls.



While speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "In Telangana, Huzurabad assembly by-polls are going to take place on October 30. In India, after the democratic system was formed, the poor or rich both get equal rights. The role of the Election Commission in India is perfect. During the time of TN Seshan former Election Commissioner, all the political leaders used to work with dignity but today we can see in Huzurabad, crores of rupees are announced by Finance Minister Harish Rao during the election campaign."

He urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against Harish Rao and to issue relevant directions.

Earlier on Sunday, in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, Reddy asked the Election Commission of India to take action against Rao and alleged that he has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. The seat has become a battle of prestige for TRS and the Opposition alike.

On June 12, Rajender submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. (ANI)

