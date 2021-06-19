Huzurabad bypolls will be rehearsal for 2024 elections, says Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming by-elections in the Huzurabad constituency of Telangana are going to be rehearsals for the upcoming 2024 elections, said former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Rajender visited his constituency Huzurabad recently and addressed the crowd saying, "The upcoming by-elections in Huzurabad constituency are going to be rehearsals for the upcoming 2024 elections. Huzurabad has turned into a ground of the fight for self-respect."

During his visit, he was accompanied by BJP leaders Vivek Venkat Swamy and Swamy Goud. In the past few days, he has visited several villages in his constituency.

Speaking to the people, Rajender said that he left his ministry and resigned from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party "to follow ethics and to respect democracy."

He added that his supporters are time and again being disturbed and he would not keep quiet over this issue.

On the other hand Jamuna, wife of Eatala Rajender, visited Kamalapur madal of Warangal urban and paid visit to several villages on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Jamuna said, "For the state of Telangana and for the TRS party, Eatala Rajender worked hard and has been sharing part of his work all through the way."

She said that the State of Telangana has been formed after people of Telangana agitated as they were denied respect in the United Andhra Pradesh. But the same is being continued by the Telangana Government even after the state has been formed.

She mentioned that while visiting these villages, the people have showered their support even more than earlier. "The Government even now must rectify their mistakes," she said.

Meanwhile, during Rajender's visit to his constituency, thousands of people gathered, cheering for the minister, flouting COVID-19 protocols. According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 19,029 active cases of COVID-19. So far, the state has registered 5,88,259 recoveries and 3,546 deaths. (ANI)

