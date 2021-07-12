Hyderabad Airport commissions 2nd solar power plant

GHIAL's total solar power capacity has now increased to 10 MW. In 2015, it had commissioned a 5 MW solar power plant for its captive consumption.

Spread over an area of 45 acres, more than 30,000 solar panels have been installed to produce 10 MW power. Both the solar plants have advanced ABB central inverters and poly crystalline PV panels, which are far more efficient than mono crystalline solar PV panels.

With the commissioning of this additional capacity, GHIAL will be able to reduce the dependency for power from the Telangana State Electricity Board by 12 million units per year, thereby saving around Rs. 90 lakhs per month.

With this addition of solar power generation, 50 per cent of the energy requirements of Hyderabad Airport will be met. There will be a reduction in carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg carbon dioxide which is equivalent to saving of 1.4 lakh full grown trees.

"GMR Hyderabad International Airport is committed to green and renewable energy. This is a major milestone for us and a critical step in the right direction. As a sustainable airport operator, we have rolled out many initiatives to actively reduce the carbon emissions. As a member airport of the ACI (Airports Council International), we have committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We continue to do our best in that direction," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been a pioneer in the field of energy efficiency and supporter of renewable energy usage. GHIAL has been recognized at various forums for its energy conservation initiatives. It was winner of 'CII Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also awarded with the 'National Energy Leader' for year 2019 and 2020. GHIAL also has been awarded with Gold award by Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards -2020 and CII's Performance Excellence Award in 'Ground Mounted Solar Category'. GHIAL has also achieved 'Level 3+, Neutrality' requirements in 2016 and has maintained this Level since then.

