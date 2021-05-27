Hyd hospital studying antibody cocktail's efficacy against double mutant variant

Hyderabad, May 27 (IANS) AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Thursday said that it is doing a study on the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies cocktail against double mutant variant of coronavirus.

As AIG Hospitals began giving monoclonal antibodies-based treatment, he sought to address some of the most asked questions regarding this therapy.

"Monoclonal antibodies bind to the spike proteins of the virus (S1 and S2), thereby limiting its replication. Mutation in the virus can impact the effectiveness of this monoclonal antibodies' treatment. Although the effectiveness against some of the variants have been proven, we are not sure about how it will go against the double mutant B.1.617, the so-called Indian variant," he said.

"At AIG, we are doing a major study where we are looking at its efficacy against the double mutant variant of the virus. This treatment has the potential to increase mutant variants and that is why irrational use of these antibodies' cocktails should be absolutely discouraged," he added.

The first Covid-19 patient in India who was treated with a monoclonal antibodies cocktail was discharged from a hospital in Haryana on Wednesday. The patient, an 82-year-old man with multiple comorbidities, was administered the jab on Tuesday at Medanta Hospital.

Reddy said that the real-world evidence of these monoclonal antibodies is yet to be established but the clinical studies, published in peer-reviewed journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, are encouraging as they have shown to reduce hospitalisation or death by over 70 per cent, including a drastic reduction in viral clearance.

According to him, the timing and patient selection becomes extremely important. "Patients over 65, obese patients, with uncontrolled diabetes, cardiovascular patients, those who are under immunosuppressants like cancer patients are ideal candidates for this treatment. The timing also has to be appropriate where it needs to be given within three to seven days at max," Dr. Reddy said. This can be given to patients above 55 if they have heart-related issues like hypertension.

"Within one week, this treatment can help patients become RT-PCR Negative. Pregnant women are not supposed to be given this treatment as we don't have enough safety data for this subset of patients. There is also a possibility to explore the prophylactic usage of this combination, especially among the high-exposure groups like healthcare workers. This to be highlighted that as per US FDA, benefits of this antibodies cocktail have not been observed in patients hospitalised due to Covid-19; moreover, if this combination is administered on patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation, then the clinical outcomes can become worse."

According to Reddy, one of the most crucial aspects of the therapy is the cost factor, especially in low-middle income countries like India, where the treatment cost is around Rs 70,000. "Hospitals and physicians need to factor in this cost element for its judicial usage," he added.

The cocktail is to be given only in a hospital setting where there is provision to activate the emergency medical system immediately following any infusion-related adverse reaction.

