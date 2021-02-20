Hyd police return 200 lost cellphones to rightful owners

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) In a rare but happy development, as many as 200 lost cellphones were traced by the police, who returned them to their rightful owners in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"More than 200 lost cellphones have been traced by the Cyberabad Crimes Wing. On Saturday, The Commissioner of Police, V.C. Sajjanar, handed them over to their owners and appreciated the efforts of the officers," said an official.