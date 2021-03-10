Hyd woman kills husband, buries him in backyard; arrested

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) An instance of a woman murdering her husband and burying him in the backyard of their home in Hyderabad came to light on Wednesday.

The chilling incident was reported from the Vanasthalipuram police station limits of the city.

According to the police, the deceased Gagan Agarwal (38) had divorced his wife two years ago, and married Nousheen Begum (38) in July last year. It was a second marriage for both of them. When Agarwal went missing from February 6 this year, his brother and wife approached the police.