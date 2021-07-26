Hyder encounter: OHRC issues notices to govt, police

The Commission has issued notices to additional chief secretary (Home), Odisha Police DG, director general of prisons and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner seeking reports within four weeks.

Bhubaneswar, July 26 (IANS) Taking suo-motu cognizance of the death of gangster S.K. Hyder in a police encounter, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday issued notices to the state government and senior cops.

This notice was issued under the signature of OHRC chairperson justice B.K. Patel and member Asim Amitabh Dash on Monday. The matter will come up for hearing on September 6, 2021.

Earlier, Hyder's wife Hasina Bibi alleged that her husband was killed in cold blood by the police.

Hyder was killed in a police encounter on July 24 while he was being shifted to the Baripada jail from Choudwar Circle jail. He was being shifted for security reasons. At Simulia, he allegedly attempted to flee by snatching the gun from a member of the escort party and threatened to fire at the police. To control the situation, police said it had to open fire on him. The injured Hyder was shifted to Balasore hospital, where he was declared dead.

--IANS

bbm/skp/