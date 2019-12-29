Hyderabad : Man arrested for blackmailing minor, sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl whom he acquainted while playing PUBG on mobile.

The accused is identified as Salman and has been sent to judicial remand.

"A few days ago we have received a complaint from the brother of minor girl stating that a man introduced himself and took her phone number while playing PUBG," said Raghuveer, Additional, DCP, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad.



"Later he asked normal pictures of the girl and the victim has sent her pictures to him through WhatsApp. But he started blackmailing the girl for money stating that he will post her morphed pictures in the social media," said the police official.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)