Hyderabad: 19-year-old student goes missing at lake, rescue ops underway

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police have launched a rescue operation to locate a B-Tech student from an engineering college, who went missing at a lake in Pridhvipur village.

According to officials at the Abdullapurmet police station, a group of seven students from an engineering college had come for swimming in a lake in the Pridhvipur village on Wednesday. While six of the boys got back from the lake, Sandeep was nowhere to be found.



Upon receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue and search operation with the help of local swimmers yesterday.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

