Hyderabad: 2nd year B-Tech student allegedly raped by lab technician

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A second-year student studying in Malla Reddy Engineering College owned by a TRS minister was allegedly raped by a Lab Technician here on Tuesday.

"Today morning, we received a complaint from a teenaged girl who is studying in the second year in Malla Reddy Engineering College. She stated that a few days ago when she was in the laboratory, the lab technician committed rape with her and threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone," Petbasheerabad police said.



"In this regard, we have registered a case under section 376 of IPC & SC/ST Act on the accused and sent the victim for medical assistance. We are waiting for the report and further investigation is on in the case," the police added.

Malla Reddy Engineering College is owned by TRS Minister for Labour and Employment Malla Reddy. He is an MLA from Medchal Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

