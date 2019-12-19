Hyderabad: 3 arrested for having alleged links with Maoists

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A student organisation leader and two activists were arrested in Hyderabad for having alleged links with Maoists, police said.

"On Wednesday, the Bhadradri Kothagudem police arrested three persons from Hyderabad for having links with Mao's. The accused persons are D Devendra, 30, activist and state joint secretary, Chaitanya Mahila Sangam; D Swapna, 30, activist and member, Chaitanya Mahila Sangam; and TVV student organisation leader and General Secretary M Sandeep, 26," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem.



Dutt informed that all the three accused were the urban network of the Maoists.

A case was registered on them under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 10,13,18,20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 8(1)(2) of TSPS Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

