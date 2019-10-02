Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying fancy number plates

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Talking to ANI on Tuesday, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police said, "In Hyderabad city, we can notice many vehicles plying on roads with improper, irregular or fancy number plates. Few persons also try to avoid the cameras as they carry improper number plates. This year, we have taken it seriously and booked 87,972 cases against two-wheelers and cars, who were found carrying improper, irregular, tampered or fancy number plates in the city."



He added, "Today, we have again started this special drive and our main focus was the luxurious and high-end cars in the city and we have cracked down on these cars because even after our awareness campaigns they are getting involved in the violations. Today, we have booked 381 luxurious cars and two-wheelers. We have also found few cars with black film and 43 cases were booked against them." (ANI)

