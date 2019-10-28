Hyderabad: 4 nabbed in robbery case; gold and silver items seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The police nabbed four people who were allegedly involved in a robbery and seized gold ornaments worth 2 kilograms, silver items weighing 6.5 kilograms, one Maruti WagonR car and four mobile phones in Hyderabad on Monday.

"The victim, Thaduri Sarala (48), had lodged a complaint on October 21 at Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad saying that gold ornaments weighing 3 Kilograms, silver items and net cash worth 18 Lakhs were missing from his locker," said Anjali Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Hyderabad.



After the complaint, a case had been registered under section 380 of the IPC.

The accused have been identified as Tanduri Supriya, daughter in law of the complainant, Kolluri Sathvik, elder brother of Supriya, Kolluri Srinivas, the father of Supriya and Kolluri Sunitha, who is the mother of Supriya. (ANI)

