Hyderabad: 9-year-old dies after falling into lift hole of apartment building

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A 9-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into a lift hole from the 4th floor of an apartment building in Raidurgam area here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm.

"A 9-year-old boy named Dhanush was playing with his sister in front of his apartment on the 4th floor of a building here. The boy fell down in the lift hole and died on the spot," Circle Inspector Ravinder said.



Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

