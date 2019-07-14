Hyderabad: Another woman accuses reality show organisers of demanding sexual favours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Another case of casting couch has come to the fore in Hyderabad, wherein a Telugu actress has claimed that organisers of a popular TV reality show asked for sexual favours.

The allegations come a day after a Hyderabad-based journalist levelled similar accusations on the organisers of the reality show.

Explaining her ordeal, the actress, who has also been chosen as a contestant on the show, claimed, "After I was selected, the two organisers, mainly Abhishek and Shyaam, started asking me for sexual favours to enter into the show, and when I opposed it, I was harassed in different ways."

"I had sacrificed my projects and come for the show after signing a contract with the reality show organisers for two and a half months. I was always threatened that I would be removed from it," she claimed.The victim added that she got the courage to file a complaint before police about this after getting to know about the woman journalist who claimed to have faced a similar situation.Raidurgam Police has confirmed that the actress filed a case in connection with the matter on Sunday and said a probe is underway.Hyderabad City Police had on Sunday registered a complaint against the producers of the popular reality show for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman journalist to ensure her entry into the TV show.Those mentioned in the complaint have been identified as Ravikanth, Raghu, Abhishek, and Shyaam."The complainant is a senior journalist in the city. She said that she got a call from the show organisers in June. She was informed that she was selected for the show and was asked to contact concerned authorities. She was also given phone numbers of those individuals with whom she should get in touch with." Kalinga Rao, Inspector of Police, Banjara Hills, had told ANI. (ANI)