Hyderabad: AYUSH Minister Inaugurates National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 : Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday inaugurated the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD) here.

The institute has been upgraded from Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM). Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik lauded the success of the CRIUM in the treatment of vitiligo and other chronic and stubborn diseases and said that it's perhaps the only medical institution in the world which has treated more than 1.5 lakh patients of vitiligo alone.In his address, G Kishan Reddy called the researchers to find safe and viable solutions to prevalent health challenges, such as vector-borne diseases, non- communicable diseases, cancer and tuberculosis.Addressing the audience, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Pramod Kumar Pathak highlighted current health challenges and urged all to exploit the potential of Unani Medicine in addressing them through its cost-effective remedies.Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) said that the NRUMSD has been upgraded from the Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM) to a premier institute under the CCRUM.