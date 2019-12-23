Hyderabad: Bullet found in woman's body, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A case was registered by the police after doctors at NIMS hospital here removed a bullet from a woman's body.

According to Panjagutt Police, a woman named Asma Begum, who was suffering from back pain for the past two years visited NIMS hospital for treatment.

The doctors after examining her found a bullet lodged in her body. The patient was operated upon and the bullet was taken out. The matter was reported to the police.



A case has been registered under the Arms Act and police are investigating how the bullet got lodged in the woman's body. (ANI)

