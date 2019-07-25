Hyderabad: CDFD employee stabs colleague

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 25, 2019 21:57 hrs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): An employee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) allegedly stabbed his colleague on Thursday.
"Two employees -- MP Sharma and E Venkateshwara Rao of The Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) fought with each other in the office. MP Sharma claimed that E Venkateshwara Rao is stopping him from getting promoted and a heated discussion took place between them," the Uppal Police said.


Meanwhile, MP Sharma stabbed Rao with a knife.
"The victim was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment and office employees have informed the matter to us. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on," the Police said. (ANI)

