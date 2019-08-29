Hyderabad: Demand soars for different models of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): As the city gears up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the demand for various models of Ganesha idols increased in Hyderabad.

A vendor Naveen Jaiswal, on Thursday, told ANI, "We have different kinds of Ganesh models like Shivaji Ganesh, Saukar Ganesh, Dagdu Ganesh and I bring all these models from Mumbai. The models are available from Rs 500 to Rs 40,000. Due to heavy rains, there is an increase in the price of the models this year."



Jaiswal added, "We are seeing demand for models made up of black and white marble this year."

Talking about eco-friendly Ganesh models he said, "This time we have less number of models which are eco-friendly but for coming years we are planning to increase that number and keep it safe for the environment."

A regular customer, Bitu present at the shop told ANI, "From last five years I have been coming here to buy Ganesh Idols and will further continue that. The varieties always surprise me."

The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It's a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar is due to arrive next month. (ANI)

