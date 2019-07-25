Hyderabad: Doctor held on charges of raping nurse on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Telangana police on Wednesday arrested a doctor, on charges of raping a nurse on the pretext of marriage.

According to Chandrayangutta Police, the arrest was made after a complaint was received two days ago by a 30-year old woman who works at a private hospital.

The complainant had alleged that she got in touch with the accused during her work stint.



In the complaint, the nurse has accused that the doctor, MA Aleem Uddin developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage but started ignoring her since last few days.

She then approached the police and filed a case under section 376.

The accused was arrested by Chandrayangutta police and was sent on judicial remand. (ANI)

