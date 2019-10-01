Hyderabad: Exhibition displaying Mahatma Gandhi's life in photos organised

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A photo exhibition displaying the different stages of Mahatma Gandhi's life has been organised here on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

The exhibition was organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city.



Photos of Mahatma Gandhi's life right from his childhood, school days, his arrival in India from South Africa, his time in Eravada jail, the non-cooperation movement, salt satyagraha, to the Quit India movement are on the display at the exhibition.

The photo exhibition was graced by ROB ADG (region) S Venkateshwar and other officers of the ROB. (ANI)

