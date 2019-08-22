Hyderabad: Farmer's daughter to become IPS officer; will focus on eliminating crime against women

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Richa Tomar, who is one of the IPS probationers and is going to pass out from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy on August 24, said that her top priority will be to focus on eliminating crime against women.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said, " I belong to a small town in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district in Hassanpur. I am a farmer's daughter and our family includes five sisters and a younger brother."

Tomar said, "I completed my education from Bagpat District. I have pursued MSc Microbiology and I was the topper in BSc in IMS University at that time. I qualified in NET JRF and then pursued PhD. Later on, I got married and was blessed with a child.""When I became an IPS officer and joined the National Police Academy (NPA), my child was one year old, challenges were all tough as I had a Cesarean delivery, physical hardships were also there," she said.Tomar further said, "In NPA, you have to be strong both physically and academically. NPA totally internalises you, so you can't think of anything else, if you are focused then you can sustain the strain."First three months were so challenging, the sports system in the NPA is astonishing, especially the physiotherapy unit and all the hospital staff, the faculty also keeps you motivated and inspired. After all the tough training here we stand in front of you all as IPS officers," she added. (ANI)