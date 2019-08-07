Hyderabad: Fast-food outlet in Mehdipatnam fined Rs.10,000

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A fast-food outlet at Mehdipatnam was fined by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for not maintaining hygienic conditions on the backside of their store.



The outlet was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the municipal body for depositing waste material in its backyard without obtaining prior permission by the GHMC commissioner.

The powers to impose fine on the food outlet were exercised under section 674 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955. (ANI)

