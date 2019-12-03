Hyderabad: Former airport employee held for running fake job racket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Hyderabad police's Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team on Monday busted a job fraudster, who indulged in cheating the innocent unemployed youth with false promises of providing jobs from "Airport Authority of India" at Shamshabad.



He would lure the unsuspecting youth with a promise of providing them jobs as Drivers, HDS and UDS employees and Mechanical employees and would collect thousands of rupees from them on the pretext of this fraud.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Jameel Ahmed, aged 34 years and is an ex-employee of Shamshabad Airport.

Police have seized a computer system, cell phone, and applications of joining letter of airport authority of India from the accused.

Cases were registered against him in various Police Stations of Hyderabad and Cyberabad. (ANI)

